- Man seriously injured in house fire

In a fire at a multi-family home in Helmstedt, a man was seriously injured. Police officers had carried the 64-year-old out of his smoke-filled apartment, the police reported at noon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. An eyewitness had informed the officers upon their arrival that the man was still in the building.

The fire department prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring apartments. According to the police, the cause of the fire was unknown. The apartment where the fire started was seized.

The fire had started in one of the apartments, turning it into a blaze of flames and smoke. Despite the intense heat, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could engulf any other units.

