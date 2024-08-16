Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsFire

Man seriously injured in house fire

Rescue forces are alerted to an apartment fire in Helmstedt. On-site, it is quickly determined that a man is still in the apartment.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
A man is severely injured in a fire at an apartment in Helmstedt.
A man is severely injured in a fire at an apartment in Helmstedt.

- Man seriously injured in house fire

In a fire at a multi-family home in Helmstedt, a man was seriously injured. Police officers had carried the 64-year-old out of his smoke-filled apartment, the police reported at noon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. An eyewitness had informed the officers upon their arrival that the man was still in the building.

The fire department prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring apartments. According to the police, the cause of the fire was unknown. The apartment where the fire started was seized.

The fire had started in one of the apartments, turning it into a blaze of flames and smoke. Despite the intense heat, the firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it could engulf any other units.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public