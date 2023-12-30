Skip to content
Man seriously injured in house fire: 400,000 euros damage

A man has been seriously injured in a house fire in Bad Schussenried (Biberach district). A rescue helicopter flew the 74-year-old man to a specialist clinic with severe burns to his upper body and smoke inhalation, as the police announced on Saturday. The emergency services also woke up a...

Biberach - Man seriously injured in house fire: 400,000 euros damage

A man has been seriously injured in a house fire in Bad Schussenried ( Biberach district). A rescue helicopter flew the 74-year-old man to a specialist clinic with severe burns to his upper body and smoke inhalation, as the police announced on Saturday. The emergency services also woke up a resident on the first floor and brought him to safety unharmed. The damage reportedly amounted to around 400,000 euros.

According to the report, the fire broke out on Friday evening in the senior's apartment on the upper floor of the house for reasons that were initially unexplained. When the emergency services arrived, the flames had already spread to the roof truss. The fire department rescued the 74-year-old from his apartment. The criminal investigation department is now investigating how the fire started.

