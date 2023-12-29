Fires - Man seriously injured in garden shed fire

A man was seriously injured in a fire in a garden shed in Offenbach on Friday. According to the police, he was flown to a special clinic for seriously injured people in Ludwigshafen. Callers had informed the control center and reported a seriously injured man and the sound of an explosion, according to the fire department. When the fire brigade arrived, the garden shed was already completely on fire and the flames had already spread to neighboring sheds. The man was quickly rescued and the fire extinguished. The cause of the fire and further details were initially unclear.

Source: www.stern.de