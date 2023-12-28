Ostalbkreis - Man seriously injured during tree felling work

A 44-year-old worker has been seriously injured during tree felling work in Gschwend (Ostalbkreis). According to preliminary findings, the upper part of the trunk of a tree became wedged between other trees during felling, said a police spokesman. The tree was then completely severed at the lower trunk on Thursday. The tension from the wedging caused it to break off to the side and hit the worker. After the accident in a wooded area near the Herrensee lake, the man was treated by an emergency doctor. He had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Police press release

Source: www.stern.de