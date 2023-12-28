Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsostalbkreisaccidentspolicebaden-württembergemergenciesforest

Man seriously injured during tree felling work

A 44-year-old worker has been seriously injured during tree felling work in Gschwend (Ostalbkreis). According to preliminary findings, the upper part of the trunk of a tree became wedged between other trees during felling, said a police spokesman. The tree was then completely severed at the...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read

Ostalbkreis - Man seriously injured during tree felling work

A 44-year-old worker has been seriously injured during tree felling work in Gschwend (Ostalbkreis). According to preliminary findings, the upper part of the trunk of a tree became wedged between other trees during felling, said a police spokesman. The tree was then completely severed at the lower trunk on Thursday. The tension from the wedging caused it to break off to the side and hit the worker. After the accident in a wooded area near the Herrensee lake, the man was treated by an emergency doctor. He had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.

Police press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

A prisoner's escape attempt ends in a stream

In Neustadt an der Weinstraße in Rhineland-Palatinate, a prisoner has escaped on the way to his hearing. The man from Frankenthal prison was due to be brought before a criminal judge at Neustadt an der Weinstraße district court, the authorities announced on Thursday.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest