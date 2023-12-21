District of Heilbronn - Man sent to psychiatric ward after fatal knife attack

The mentally ill man who allegedly killed a 30-year-old woman in Wiesloch in September is to be committed to a psychiatric ward for murder. According to information provided on Thursday, the public prosecutor's office submitted such an application to the Heidelberg Regional Court.

The prosecution assumes that the accused suffers from a severe mental illness and was unable to recognize the injustice of the crime. The jury chamber of the Heidelberg Regional Court must now decide whether and when a trial will begin.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the Somali man allegedly killed the 30-year-old woman in a store with a kitchen knife he had stolen from there. She died in hospital shortly after the attack. Before the crime, the man had fled from the North Baden Psychiatric Center and returned there after his arrest.

Source: www.stern.de