Bergstrasse district - Man robs gas station: Police are looking for witnesses

A man has robbed a petrol station in Heppenheim in the Bergstrasse district of Germany of cash. The perpetrator has been on the run since Monday evening, according to the police. According to the police, the perpetrator threatened to kill the 31-year-old petrol station employee if he did not give him cash. The young man then fled in the direction of the city center with his loot. The police are appealing for information from the public.

