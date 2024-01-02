Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicefilling stationcriminalityheppenheimsouthern hessehesserobberyemergenciescounty

Man robs gas station: Police are looking for witnesses

A man has robbed a petrol station in Heppenheim in the Bergstrasse district of Germany of cash. The perpetrator has been on the run since Monday evening, according to the police. According to the police, the perpetrator threatened to kill the 31-year-old petrol station employee if he did not...

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
A police car is parked in front of a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police car is parked in front of a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bergstrasse district - Man robs gas station: Police are looking for witnesses

A man has robbed a petrol station in Heppenheim in the Bergstrasse district of Germany of cash. The perpetrator has been on the run since Monday evening, according to the police. According to the police, the perpetrator threatened to kill the 31-year-old petrol station employee if he did not give him cash. The young man then fled in the direction of the city center with his loot. The police are appealing for information from the public.

Statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Because of the flood: Lilienthal closes forests

In the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen, which is threatened by flooding, two forests are no longer allowed to be entered. "Due to the rise in groundwater and surface water levels and the persistently high water levels, the soil in the forests has softened to such an extent that the...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
More freedom of movement in fashion: model Naomi Campbell shows how it's done. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Trends of the year: what could be hot in 2024

A new hedonism, the hobby of hemp cultivation, the trendy travel destinations of Paris and Las Vegas or wild fashion such as crooked buttoned blouses: what to expect in the new year in fashion, travel, food and love.

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public