Rail traffic - Man rides on the running board of a locomotive

A man rode unnoticed on the running board of a locomotive from Winsen (Luhe) to Lüneburg. Federal police officers discovered the 22-year-old by chance at the main station on Tuesday morning. He was standing at the rear of the locomotive and holding on to a handle. When he climbed off the locomotive in Lüneburg and went to the stairs, he was stopped. The stowaway explained to the officers that he was too late on the platform in Winsen and had jumped on quickly. The man from Lüneburg did not have a ticket. He is now being investigated for fraudulently obtaining benefits and violating the railroad operating regulations.

Statement from the Federal Police

Source: www.stern.de