Nuremberg - Man rides into suburban train with a BB gun ready to fire

With a ready-to-shoot compressed air rifle, a 21-year-old was on his way to a S-Bahn and at Nuremberg Main Station. Passengers reported the man to the Federal Police on a Saturday, according to a statement from the authority. Officers checked him at the main station. Under his jacket, they found the loaded rifle, and in his backpack, they discovered additional ammunition.

Why he was carrying the rifle was initially unclear and the subject of investigation, a spokesperson said. No weapons permit is required for possession of this model, but now an investigation is being conducted against him for carrying a firearm in public.

