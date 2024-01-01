Skip to content
Man rescued from burning kitchen in Duisburg

An ambulance drives across the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Rescue operation - Man rescued from burning kitchen in Duisburg

A man has been rescued from a burning kitchen in Duisburg. He was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. The fire in the Hamborn district was quickly extinguished and the operation was over after around an hour. The cause of the fire is still unknown. The police are investigating.

