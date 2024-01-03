Skip to content
Man probably killed by fireworks explosion

A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the...

A police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A man in Großrückerswalde near Chemnitz was presumably fatally injured by an explosion of illegal fireworks on New Year's Eve. Relatives found him lifeless in his apartment on New Year's Day, as the police announced on Wednesday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the 44-year-old had died. The police believe it was a tragic accident.

According to the initial results of the investigation and a post-mortem examination, it can be assumed that the man succumbed to the injuries he sustained from the unauthorized pyrotechnics. There were no signs of outside influence, a spokeswoman said. A death investigation had been initiated.

The police were unable to provide any further details about the type of fireworks. However, other unauthorized pyrotechnics were found in the apartment, the spokeswoman said. There were no witnesses.

The man would not be the only person killed by illegal fireworks in Saxony on New Year's Eve: in Boxberg in Upper Lusatia, a 22-year-old man was killed when a banned ball bomb was set off, according to police. The firework from abroad had gone off immediately when the 22-year-old set fire to the fuse. A companion of the same age suffered minor injuries.

