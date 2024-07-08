Man pours acid on neighbor's balcony

Two women were injured when they stepped onto a corrosive substance on their balcony in Berlin's Hellersdorf neighborhood. A 42-year-old tenant called the police after she stepped barefoot onto the substance on the balcony of her fourth-floor apartment on Sunday morning and sustained injuries to her soles, as well as damage to her balcony and an unpleasant smell. Another woman, a 41-year-old living one floor below, also suffered an injury to her finger while wiping the corrosive substance on the balcony railing. Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old woman pointed the suspicion towards her neighbor with whom she had frequently argued. She expressed her concern that the 36-year-old man might have access to corrosive fluid and intended to damage their balcony plants with it.

During a search of the neighbor's apartment, investigators discovered a bottle of sulfuric acid. He was temporarily taken into custody and must answer for the charges of inflicting bodily harm.

The incident in Berlin's Hellersdorf neighborhood raised international concern due to its use of corrosive substances. The neighbor, under investigation for intentionally harming the women, has a history ofcrime-related offenses.

Read also: