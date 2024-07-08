Revision - Man on trial for fatal shooting in Kiel

A 25-year-old man is appearing before the Kiel Regional Court for the second time, starting from Monday, in response to fatal shots. The Federal Court of Justice had largely overturned the first verdict from April 2023. On the first day of the trial, the presiding judge read out parts of the judgment of the jury chamber and the decision of the Federal Court of Justice (BGH). The defense attorney announced that his client would not make a statement on the matter for the time being.

Another chamber of the Regional Court had sentenced the defendant to twelve years in prison for manslaughter. Unlike the prosecutor and the civil plaintiff, the chamber did not consider the act in the first trial to be murder, but manslaughter. In the new proceedings, the 1st Major Criminal Chamber, according to the BGH decision, does not have to examine the external facts of the crime again.

Before the crime on June 27, 2022, in the Kiel district of Gaarden, there was an altercation between the defendant's half-brother and the victim. The defendant, along with several witnesses, went to look for the 31-year-old man and eventually found him on a bench. The defendant is said to have confronted the man, drawn a firearm, and fired from a distance of only one to two meters. The victim died shortly afterwards in the hospital from his injuries. Seven more trial days have been scheduled for the new proceedings. A judgment could therefore fall on September 9.

The initial verdict for the murder charge, which the defendant was accused of committing in the Kiel district of Gaarden on June 27, 2022, was partially overturned by the Federal Court of Justice and sent back to the Kiel District Court for a new process. The presiding judge at the Kiel District Court, during the second trial for the defendant for fatal shots, referred to the Federal Court of Justice's decision, stating that the 1st Major Criminal Chamber does not need to re-examine the external facts of the crime. As the case moves forward in the Kiel District Court, the defense attorney for the 25-year-old man has indicated that he will not make a statement regarding the crime until a later point in the court process.

Read also: