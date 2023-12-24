Skip to content
Man lying on the road run over: 52-year-old died

The 52-year-old man who was run over in Altena (Märkischer Kreis) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. This was announced by the Märkischer Kreis district police authority this morning. He was hit by the car of a 49-year-old man on Saturday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries....

A police patrol car with flashing blue lights at a scene.
The 52-year-old man who was run over in Altena(Märkischer Kreis) succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. This was announced by the Märkischer Kreis district police authority this morning. He was hit by the car of a 49-year-old man on Saturday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. According to the police, the 52-year-old was lying in the middle of the road.

A police spokesperson said that the circumstances of the accident, in particular whether the two men were under the influence of alcohol, were now being investigated. The road in question remained closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated.

