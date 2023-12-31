Marzahn-Hellersdorf - Man loses hand due to firework rocket

Shortly before New Year's Eve, a man lost a hand while setting off a firework rocket in the Berlin district of Kaulsdorf. The 40-year-old set off the signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow in Habsheimer Straße (Marzahn-Hellersdorf district) on Saturday, Berlin police said on Sunday morning. Immediately after ignition, the rocket exploded in his hand. He was taken to hospital. During a search, further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

According to initial findings, the firework was a category F4 signal rocket. Such large fireworks may only be used by trained pyrotechnicians. It is now being investigated whether the 40-year-old had such a permit. The LKA is investigating. Fireworks are divided into four categories. Category F1 includes small fireworks such as sparklers, table fireworks and joke articles.

Firework categories according to customs

Source: www.stern.de