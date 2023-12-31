Skip to content
Man loses hand after shooting a firework

Explodes immediately after ignition

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Fireworks in a discount store. They should be safer than the signal rocket that tore off the man's hand in Berlin..aussiedlerbote.de

Even before New Year's Eve, an accident occurs in Berlin. A 40-year-old man sets off a signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow, which explodes in his hand. Only pyrotechnicians are actually allowed to use such rockets. Now the LKA is investigating.

Shortly before New Year's Eve, a man lost a hand while setting off a firework rocket in Berlin. The 40-year-old had set off the signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow, according to the Berlin police. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being set off on Saturday. He was taken to hospital. Further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

According to initial findings, the firework was a category F4 signal rocket. Such large fireworks may only be used by trained pyrotechnicians. It is now being investigated whether the 40-year-old had such a permit. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Fireworks are divided into four categories. Category F1 includes small fireworks such as sparklers, table fireworks and joke articles.

Firefighters attacked

There are numerous incidents around New Year's Eve in Berlin every year. On Thursday evening, firefighters and other people in the capital were shot at with fireworks. Firefighters were trying to extinguish a burning firework battery in Kreuzberg when three men approached them and shot fireworks at them. The firefighters fled into their car and alerted the police. The perpetrators fled.

Also in Kreuzberg on Thursday evening, three young men allegedly fired pyrotechnics at a bus and passengers from a car at Oranienplatz. The police caught the 19-year-old driver of the car and another 20-year-old suspect. Police officers found more pyrotechnics in the trunk. The police are deploying a large contingent for New Year's Eve.

However, a recent analysis by health insurance company Barmer shows that fewer and fewer people have to go to hospital due to injuries, burns or excessive alcohol consumption on New Year's Eve. According to the study, which is based on extrapolated billing data from the past six New Year's Eve celebrations and is available to Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, these cases have fallen nationwide from 8950 at the turn of the year 2018 to 6050 at the turn of the year 2023. This corresponds to a drop of around 32 percent.

