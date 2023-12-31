Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsinternationalpoliceNew Year's Eveberlinfire departmentfirecracker banturn of the yearunfortunate

Man loses hand after setting off firecrackers, policewomen are attacked

New Year's Eve approaches

 and  Vladimir Milov
2 min read
Fireworks in a discount store. They should be safer than the signal rocket that tore off the man's....aussiedlerbote.de
Fireworks in a discount store. They should be safer than the signal rocket that tore off the man's hand in Berlin..aussiedlerbote.de

Man loses hand after setting off firecrackers, policewomen are attacked

Accidents happen even before New Year's Eve: a 40-year-old man sets off a signal rocket in Berlin, which explodes in his hand. Now the LKA is investigating. In Schleswig-Holstein, two children are injured by firecrackers and in Osnabrück, a man attacks the police with fireworks.

Shortly before New Year's Eve, a man lost a hand while setting off a firework rocket in Berlin. The 40-year-old had set off the signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow, according to the Berlin police. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being set off on Saturday. He was taken to hospital. Further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

According to initial findings, the firework was a category F4 signal rocket. Such large fireworks may only be used by trained pyrotechnicians. It is now being investigated whether the 40-year-old had such a permit. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Fireworks are divided into four categories. Category F1 includes small fireworks such as sparklers, table fireworks and joke articles.

Two children in the Schleswig-Flensburg district were injured while handling fireworks and a house was severely damaged. A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries in the accident on Saturday evening in Havetoft, according to a police spokeswoman. A ten-year-old girl was slightly injured. Fire broke out in the attic of the house during the accident. The building is no longer habitable for the time being.

Policewomen attacked

In Osnabrück city center, a 25-year-old man threw fireworks at two policewomen. The 28 and 36-year-old officers, who were searching the street with dogs for drugs, were unharmed. The incident took place on Saturday night.

With the help of witnesses, the police officers located the attacker's apartment. Additional police officers were called and found the remains of the fireworks and suspected marijuana. The 25-year-old admitted his criminal conduct and the man is now being investigated for assaulting police officers, among other things.

In view of New Year's Eve, the police appealed to people celebrating to handle fireworks responsibly. Last year, attacks on police officers at the turn of the year caused outrage throughout Germany. In Lower Saxony, too, 34 attacks on members of the police, fire department and rescue services were recorded.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

The New Year's Eve fireworks in Sydney are world-famous. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

South Pacific starts the new year

From Kiribati to Samoa to New Zealand, people have already started the year 2024. In Sydney, there is a new addition to the spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display.

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

Sandbags lie in front of an evacuated residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Lingen sends more than 30,000 sandbags to Haren/Ems

The town of Lingen is bringing thousands of sandbags to Haren/Ems to secure a damaged dyke. Around 15,000 sandbags are currently on their way, and 18,000 more sandbags have already been made available in the previous days, the town announced on New Year's Eve afternoon. A sand filling facility...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public