Man loses hand after setting off firecrackers, policewomen are attacked

Accidents happen even before New Year's Eve: a 40-year-old man sets off a signal rocket in Berlin, which explodes in his hand. Now the LKA is investigating. In Schleswig-Holstein, two children are injured by firecrackers and in Osnabrück, a man attacks the police with fireworks.

Shortly before New Year's Eve, a man lost a hand while setting off a firework rocket in Berlin. The 40-year-old had set off the signal rocket on the terrace of a bungalow, according to the Berlin police. The rocket exploded in his hand immediately after being set off on Saturday. He was taken to hospital. Further pyrotechnics were found on his person and confiscated.

According to initial findings, the firework was a category F4 signal rocket. Such large fireworks may only be used by trained pyrotechnicians. It is now being investigated whether the 40-year-old had such a permit. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating. Fireworks are divided into four categories. Category F1 includes small fireworks such as sparklers, table fireworks and joke articles.

Two children in the Schleswig-Flensburg district were injured while handling fireworks and a house was severely damaged. A 15-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries in the accident on Saturday evening in Havetoft, according to a police spokeswoman. A ten-year-old girl was slightly injured. Fire broke out in the attic of the house during the accident. The building is no longer habitable for the time being.

Policewomen attacked

In Osnabrück city center, a 25-year-old man threw fireworks at two policewomen. The 28 and 36-year-old officers, who were searching the street with dogs for drugs, were unharmed. The incident took place on Saturday night.

With the help of witnesses, the police officers located the attacker's apartment. Additional police officers were called and found the remains of the fireworks and suspected marijuana. The 25-year-old admitted his criminal conduct and the man is now being investigated for assaulting police officers, among other things.

In view of New Year's Eve, the police appealed to people celebrating to handle fireworks responsibly. Last year, attacks on police officers at the turn of the year caused outrage throughout Germany. In Lower Saxony, too, 34 attacks on members of the police, fire department and rescue services were recorded.

Source: www.ntv.de