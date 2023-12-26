Skip to content
Man killed in Cuxhaven: Two young men arrested

Following a suspected violent crime against a 56-year-old man in Cuxhaven, the police have arrested two men aged 20 and 21. The 56-year-old was found lifeless by relatives in a residential area in the city center on Sunday morning. He was found to have stab wounds that led to his death....

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Following a suspected violent crime against a 56-year-old man in Cuxhaven, the police have arrested two men aged 20 and 21. The 56-year-old was found lifeless by relatives in a residential area in the city center on Sunday morning. He was found to have stab wounds that led to his death. Following information from witnesses, the men came under suspicion, as the police announced on Tuesday evening. They are said to have met the victim on Sunday night.

According to the police, extensive evidence was also seized. The men were taken to various prisons. The police expressly thanked the public for their information, "which contributed significantly to the rapid success of the investigation". Investigations - including into the background to the crime - are continuing, they added.

Statement from the Cuxhaven police station

