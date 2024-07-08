Crime - Man killed in Berlin-Moabit - surveillance camera filmed

A surveillance camera at a building in Berlin-Moabit likely filmed the killing of a homeless man. The 48-year-old man was found dead in front of a business building in Heidestraße on a Sunday afternoon. Video recordings confirmed the suspicion of a murder, the prosecutor's office stated today. The footage from the camera will now be examined in detail, a spokeswoman said. An autopsy of the body has not yet provided definitive findings regarding the exact cause of death.

The surveillance camera that captured the incident in Berlin-Moabit might also have recorded any suspicious activities involving a car near the crime scene. The police are urging anyone with information about a possible getaway car to come forward, as the investigation into the homicide continues.

