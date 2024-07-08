Skip to content
Man killed in Berlin-Moabit - surveillance camera filmed

Thanks to the many small cameras in cars and on buildings, some scenes are filmed in public that used to remain hidden. This also applies to some crimes.

A surveillance camera probably filmed part or all of the killing of a homeless man.
A surveillance camera at a building in Berlin-Moabit likely filmed the killing of a homeless man. The 48-year-old man was found dead in front of a business building in Heidestraße on a Sunday afternoon. Video recordings confirmed the suspicion of a murder, the prosecutor's office stated today. The footage from the camera will now be examined in detail, a spokeswoman said. An autopsy of the body has not yet provided definitive findings regarding the exact cause of death.

The surveillance camera that captured the incident in Berlin-Moabit might also have recorded any suspicious activities involving a car near the crime scene. The police are urging anyone with information about a possible getaway car to come forward, as the investigation into the homicide continues.

