Man kicked into care: Perpetrator must go to psychiatric ward

Following a near-fatal attack on another homeless man, the Berlin district court has ordered a 40-year-old man to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The presiding judge explained the decision on Tuesday, stating that the accused was in a psychotic state when he kicked a 66-year-old man in the head, causing life-threatening injuries.

During the incident in April last year in a vestibule of a bank branch in Berlin-Mitte, the 40-year-old had attacked the victim with "extreme violence and powerful kicks", the verdict continued. Since then, the victim has been a "nursing case with no prospect of recovery". The accused is still "very dangerous" without therapy.

The public prosecutor's office had initially assumed that an argument between the two homeless men over leftover pizza had led to the attack. From the court's point of view, however, it was not possible to clarify what led to the "massive overreaction" of the accused during the eight-week trial. It could not be ruled out that the 40-year-old, who had been mentally ill for years, had lost his ability to control himself. The crime was to be classified as attempted manslaughter.

The German defendant had stated during the trial that the victim had insulted him. He then kicked the 66-year-old. He had wanted to hit the man, but not kill him, said the 40-year-old. "I could no longer control myself," he admitted.

The prosecution and defense had also argued for the man to be placed in a psychiatric hospital. The verdict is not yet final.

Source: www.stern.de