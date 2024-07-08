Police - Man is trapped under car and dies
At repair works in Aichhalden (district Rottweil), a man got trapped under his car and died. According to police reports, the car jack slipped. The 55-year-old succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene of the accident. Relatives and neighbors discovered him trapped under the car in a garage on Saturday evening. Reanimation efforts by first responders and emergency services could not save him.
Press release
- Due to the accident in Aichhalden, local authorities in Rottweil, Baden-Württemberg, have urged drivers to be extra cautious during repair work, emphasizing the importance of proper use of car jacks.
- As the investigation into the fatal incident continues, police are appealing for witnesses who may have information regarding the car jack that slipped, potentially leading to the tragedy.
- Following the unfortunate incident, emergency services in Rottweil have organized a safety awareness workshop in the town center to educate residents on how to effectively conduct repair work on their vehicles without risking accidents.