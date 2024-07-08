Police - Man is trapped under car and dies

At repair works in Aichhalden (district Rottweil), a man got trapped under his car and died. According to police reports, the car jack slipped. The 55-year-old succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene of the accident. Relatives and neighbors discovered him trapped under the car in a garage on Saturday evening. Reanimation efforts by first responders and emergency services could not save him.

Press release

Due to the accident in Aichhalden, local authorities in Rottweil, Baden-Württemberg, have urged drivers to be extra cautious during repair work, emphasizing the importance of proper use of car jacks. As the investigation into the fatal incident continues, police are appealing for witnesses who may have information regarding the car jack that slipped, potentially leading to the tragedy. Following the unfortunate incident, emergency services in Rottweil have organized a safety awareness workshop in the town center to educate residents on how to effectively conduct repair work on their vehicles without risking accidents.

