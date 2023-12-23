Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsaccidentsweatherGüterslohbad weathernorth rhine-westphaliabielefeldpolice

Man is trapped by parts of a fence: fatally injured

A man has died on his property in Bünde, north of Bielefeld. The 62-year-old was trapped by several pieces of fence, the police in the Gütersloh district announced on Saturday. Investigators suspect that the unsecured parts, which were leaning against a timber store, had been knocked over by...

Herford district - Man is trapped by parts of a fence: fatally injured

A man has died on his property in Bünde, north of Bielefeld. The 62-year-old was trapped by several pieces of fence, the police in the Gütersloh district announced on Saturday. Investigators suspect that the unsecured parts, which were leaning against a timber store, had been knocked over by the storm. A few hours after the accident on Friday afternoon, the man died in hospital.

Police statement

