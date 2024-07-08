Accident in Bavaria - Man is trapped by carousel and dies

A man got trapped at a carousel during a church fair in Fürth, Bavaria, and later died in the hospital. The 31-year-old man, according to police statements, was present at the carousel's booth on Sunday evening, which rotates in a circular motion from top to bottom during operation.

One of the riders lost a shoe during the ride. The man went onto the carousel's platform while it was still running to move the shoe aside. However, he was sucked in by the carousel and trapped between the floor and the platform.

Man dies on carousel in Bavaria – Police investigate ride operator

After the ride was stopped, bystanders freed the man. He was revived on the spot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died there from his injuries.

An investigation was launched against the operator of the ride for suspected negligent manslaughter.

