Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsschleswig-holsteincriminality

Man is attacked with a knife in front of a restaurant

A 31-year-old man was injured with a knife during an argument in front of a restaurant in Itzehoe. According to the police, the man noticed an argument outside the pub where he was staying on Saturday night. When he came out, he was suddenly punched in the face. The 31-year-old was also injured...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police patrol car with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Steinburg district - Man is attacked with a knife in front of a restaurant

A 31-year-old man was injured with a knife during an argument in front of a restaurant in Itzehoe. According to the police, the man noticed an argument outside the pub where he was staying on Saturday night. When he came out, he was suddenly punched in the face. The 31-year-old was also injured by an unknown man with a knife. The perpetrator then fled with an accomplice. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Press release

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public
"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

The high water of the Elbe surrounds a bicycle on the terrace bank. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dresden builds further flood protection

The city of Dresden is preparing for the further rise of the Elbe. The fire department is in action and is protecting the Laubegast bank with sandbags, the city announced on Tuesday. "The Loschwitz volunteer fire department is working with the Striesen professional fire department to set up a...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
Members Public