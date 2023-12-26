Steinburg district - Man is attacked with a knife in front of a restaurant

A 31-year-old man was injured with a knife during an argument in front of a restaurant in Itzehoe. According to the police, the man noticed an argument outside the pub where he was staying on Saturday night. When he came out, he was suddenly punched in the face. The 31-year-old was also injured by an unknown man with a knife. The perpetrator then fled with an accomplice. The police are now looking for witnesses.

