Ludwigshafen on the Rhine - Man injures ex-girlfriend with knife

A young man hit his ex-girlfriend and slightly injured her with a knife on New Year's morning in Ludwigshafen. The 34-year-old was treated as an outpatient in an ambulance, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday. According to the investigations so far, he had appeared at the woman's home and hit her when she opened the door. He then allegedly took a knife from her kitchen and stabbed her, injuring her hand. After the crime, the 24-year-old fled.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de