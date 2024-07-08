Dispute in accommodation - Man injured with knife - detention request against 21-year-old

A 21-year-old man is suspected of attacking and injuring a 20-year-old resident with a knife during an argument at a communal residence in Baiersdorf (Erlangen-Hochstadt district). The police reported that investigations are ongoing following the incident on Sunday for suspected attempted murder. The public prosecutor also filed an arrest warrant against the 21-year-old. He is now being presented to an investigating judge.

The cause of the argument between the two men was initially unclear. Other residents of the accommodation informed the police. The suspect, who had initially fled on foot, was arrested near the accommodation. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with several, non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are increasing their presence in Bavaria's Erlangen-Hochstadt district due to the recent crime, as a man is accused of attempted murder in a shared accommodation. To ensure safety, some residents are seeking alternative accommodation outside the communal residence.

Read also: