Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsCrimePoliceBavariaAccommodationShared accommodation

Man injured with knife - detention request against 21-year-old

Two men argue in a shared accommodation facility, one of them is injured with a knife. The police are now investigating on suspicion of attempted murder.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A 21-year-old is said to have attacked and injured a man with a knife during an argument in a...
A 21-year-old is said to have attacked and injured a man with a knife during an argument in a shared accommodation facility. (symbolic image)

Dispute in accommodation - Man injured with knife - detention request against 21-year-old

A 21-year-old man is suspected of attacking and injuring a 20-year-old resident with a knife during an argument at a communal residence in Baiersdorf (Erlangen-Hochstadt district). The police reported that investigations are ongoing following the incident on Sunday for suspected attempted murder. The public prosecutor also filed an arrest warrant against the 21-year-old. He is now being presented to an investigating judge.

The cause of the argument between the two men was initially unclear. Other residents of the accommodation informed the police. The suspect, who had initially fled on foot, was arrested near the accommodation. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with several, non-life-threatening injuries.

The police are increasing their presence in Bavaria's Erlangen-Hochstadt district due to the recent crime, as a man is accused of attempted murder in a shared accommodation. To ensure safety, some residents are seeking alternative accommodation outside the communal residence.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Demonstratively close Russian-Indian friendship (archive photo)
Politics

Putin receives Modi for tea

Putin wants to play the perfect host for India's head of government and invites him to his residence for a chai. The missile terror in Ukraine should probably be ignored.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public