Germersheim - Man injured with knife at the edge of a memorial service

A man has been stabbed in the face during an argument on the fringes of a funeral service at a cemetery in Germersheim in the Palatinate. The 34-year-old received medical treatment after the altercation on Wednesday, according to the police. The number of people involved in the dispute was still under investigation. The police did not provide any further details for the time being.

Source: www.stern.de