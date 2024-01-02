Fire - Man injured in kitchen fire: 100,000 euros damage

A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after a kitchen fire in Rheinstetten (Karlsruhe district). According to initial estimates, the fire with heavy smoke development caused damage of around 100,000 euros on Tuesday night, said a police spokeswoman. It was initially unclear whether the fire was caused by cooking or a technical defect. The resident first tried to extinguish the fire and then left the building. The spokeswoman did not provide any information on the severity of the injuries. There were no indications of a deliberate act. The investigation is still ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de