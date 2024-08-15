- Man injured in fire - Ten people rescued from fire

In a residential fire in a multi-family home in Helmstedt, a man was severely injured in the late afternoon. He managed to escape to the door of his apartment, where rescuers found him and took him to the hospital.

Initially, the man believed that his wife was still in the burning apartment, but she was later found safe outside the house. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Earlier that night, firefighters had rescued ten people from another multi-family home in Helmstedt. The fire started in the entrance area of the house around 2:30 AM, according to the fire department.

People were seen at almost all the windows calling for help. Rescuers used a turntable ladder and another ladder to evacuate the residents. No injuries were reported.

The city of Helmstedt has organized temporary accommodation for the families. The house is currently uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

