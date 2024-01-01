Crime - Man in Zeven critically injured by stab wounds

A 35-year-old man from Zeven (Rotenburg district) was critically injured by knife wounds on New Year's Eve. According to the police on Monday, an argument broke out between the man and a 26-year-old man from Zeven during a party. This then turned into fisticuffs on a sidewalk, in the course of which the victim suffered several stab wounds to the upper body. The man was taken to the Rotenburg Deaconry Hospital.

The perpetrator initially fled, but appeared at the police station in Zeven a short time later to report an assault himself. He was identified there and provisionally arrested. The police initiated criminal proceedings against the 26-year-old on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. According to the police, the victim's state of health has since stabilized.

Source: www.stern.de