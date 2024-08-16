Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsCrime

Man in Magdeburg seriously injured in attack

Witnesses find a seriously injured man on the ground. Police are searching for the perpetrator. What happened?

In Magdeburg, a 21-year-old was attacked and severely injured. Witnesses found the victim lying on the ground on Thursday evening, with injuries that appeared to be from a knife, according to the Magdeburg Police Department. The 21-year-old Syrian was taken to a hospital. A search for the suspect was conducted, including with a police helicopter. Investigations into an attempted homicide are ongoing. Several media outlets had previously reported this.

The incident in Magdeburg has sparked concerns about rising crime rates in the city. The police are actively investigating this as a potential case of attempted homicide.

