Swabia - Man in custody for attempted manslaughter after argument

Following an argument, a young man has been arrested for attempted manslaughter. He was remanded in custody on Tuesday, as the police reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 23-year-old man had seriously injured a 31-year-old man in the head on New Year's Day after the two had initially argued in a pub in Kaufbeuren, Swabia. According to a police spokesperson, the younger man attacked the older man with a slashing weapon.

The 31-year-old reportedly went to hospital on his own, while the suspect initially fled. According to the police, he was arrested without resistance during the night and was brought before an investigating judge on Tuesday. The reason for the argument between the two men was initially unknown.

