Man holds gun to his chin in internet video - SEK arrives

A 31-year-old man from Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg held a gun to his head in an internet video, triggering a major police operation. A police spokesman said on Friday that a tip-off about the man's behavior was received on Thursday evening via the police account on the X platform. The 31-year-old had...

Police officers stand behind a police tape. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police operation - Man holds gun to his chin in internet video - SEK arrives

A 31-year-old man from Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg held a gun to his head in an internet video, triggering a major police operation. A police spokesperson said on Friday that a tip-off about the man's behavior was received on Thursday evening via the police account on the X platform. The 31-year-old had held the muzzle of a revolver under his chin. Several radio patrol cars, a support unit of the riot police and the special task force (SEK) then drove to the man's apartment. The officers found him in the presence of his father and two siblings and took him into custody.

The police found a dummy revolver and harmless remnants of practice ammunition in the apartment. The 31-year-old was presented to a public health officer, who refused to admit him to a psychiatric hospital. The officers then placed the man in the care of his father. According to a report by bild.de, the 31-year-old had handled the dummy weapon in a livestream on YouTube.

Source: www.stern.de

