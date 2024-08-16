- Man hit by train and seriously injured

A man was struck by a train while crossing a closed railway crossing in Steinen (district of Lörrach). The 28-year-old fell onto the tracks, according to a police spokesperson. First responders attended to the man, who was later taken to the hospital. The train driver required psychological support following the incident on Thursday. All 100 passengers on the train remained unharmed.

The train crossing was closed due to the unfortunate accident. Subsequent investigations will likely focus on why the man disregarded the closure.

Read also: