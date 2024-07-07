Accident - Man hit by merry-go-round at church fair - fatally injured

A man got trapped at a carousel during a church fair in Fürth and later died in the hospital. The 31-year-old man, according to police statements, was at the scene in the Hardhohe neighborhood in the evening, near the control booth of the business, which rotates circularly from top to bottom during operation.

One of the riders lost a shoe during the ride. The man went onto the carousel's platform while it was still running to move the shoe aside. However, he was caught by the carousel and trapped between the floor and the platform.

Once the operation was stopped, first responders freed the man. He was revived on the spot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died there from his injuries.

An investigation was initiated against the operator of the business due to suspected negligent manslaughter.

