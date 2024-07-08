Accident - Man hit by carousel in Bavaria - fatally injured

A man got trapped at a carousel during a church fair in Fürth, Bavaria, and later died in the hospital. The 31-year-old man, according to police statements, was at the carousel's booth on a Sunday evening, where the carousel rotates in a circular motion from top to bottom.

During the ride, one of the passengers lost a shoe. The man got off the ride while it was still in motion to get rid of the shoe near the carousel's structure. However, he was sucked in by the carousel and trapped between the ground and the structure.

Once the ride was stopped, bystanders freed the man. He was revived on the spot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died there from his injuries.

An investigation was launched against the carousel ride operator on suspicion of negligent manslaughter.

The carousel incident in Fürth, Bavaria, sparked a significant uproar at the local culture festival. Despite the tragedy, many attendees chose to continue enjoying other attractions in the area.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident in Germany. Records show several accidents involving carousels throughout the country in the past decade.

The police in Bavaria have called for stricter safety guidelines for such rides following the fatal accident. They urge operators to provide adequate warnings and safety instructions.

It was a grim reminder that even festive events like the one in Fürth cannot ignore the importance of safety, especially when it comes to rides like the carousel.

Read also: