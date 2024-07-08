Accident with public bus - Man hit by bus and critically injured

In Kiel, a man was hit by a bus in the late afternoon and seriously injured at the corner of Olshausenstraße/Samwerstraße. A police spokesperson told the German Press Agency. The cause of the incident is still unknown. The man was taken to the University Clinic UKSH with severe head injuries.

The accident occurred in the bustling city of Schleswig-Holstein, specifically at Kiel. Despite the increase in traffic, this particular incident involving a bus and a pedestrian at the Olshausenstraße/Samwerstraße intersection has led to concerns about safety.

