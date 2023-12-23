Rescue operation - Man handles gas cylinder and suffers poisoning

A man has been so badly poisoned by a gas leak in the district of Gotha that he fell unconscious and had to be taken to hospital. The 37-year-old's condition was initially classified as critical, but he is now out of danger, the police announced on Saturday. Investigators have so far assumed that the man was improperly handling a propane gas cylinder in connection with a heater in a residential building on Friday.

Three other residents of the house - including two children - were also taken to hospital for observation. The fire department ventilated the affected house in the Drei Gleichen district of Cobstädt so that it could be used again on Friday evening.

