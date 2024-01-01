Flood - Man gets stuck in the mud and is rescued by the fire department
A man has been rescued from an area in Celle that was flooded by high water. He got stuck in the mud on New Year's Day and was unable to free himself, the fire department announced in the evening. The emergency services brought him to safety on the shore.
Source: www.stern.de