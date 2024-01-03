Skip to content
Man from Middle Franconia wins over 2.3 million euros

A man from Middle Franconia has won over 2.3 million euros in the Eurojackpot. In the last draw of the year 2023 last Friday, the winner picked the numbers 2 - 21 - 34 - 40 - 48 and the Euro number 2 - only the second correct Euro number was missing, as Lotto Bayern announced on Wednesday....

A man from Middle Franconia has won over 2.3 million euros in the Eurojackpot. In the last draw of 2023 last Friday, the winner picked the numbers 2 - 21 - 34 - 40 - 48 and the Euro number 2 - he was only missing the second correct Euro number, as Lotto Bayern announced on Wednesday. According to the announcement, the man wanted to use his winnings to invest in his own four walls, among other things. Otherwise, he will continue to work: "Everything will remain as it is."

As a result, the man will have to share the total prize of 4,704,316 euros in second class with a player from Hesse.

