Hochsauerland district - Man found seriously injured: Police looking for perpetrator
On Saturday afternoon in Brilon in the Sauerland region of Germany, police deployed more officers and service dogs to search for an unknown perpetrator who seriously injured a man. The victim, who had been injured by "massive violence", was found after an emergency call, said a police spokesperson. Further details on the nature of the injury and the identity of the victim were not initially known.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de