Man found seriously injured: Police looking for perpetrator

On Saturday afternoon in Brilon in the Sauerland region of Germany, police deployed more officers and service dogs to search for an unknown perpetrator who seriously injured a man. The victim, who had been injured by "massive violence", was found after an emergency call, said a police...

A barrier tape with the inscription "police cordon" is stretched in front of a police car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

On Saturday afternoon in Brilon in the Sauerland region of Germany, police deployed more officers and service dogs to search for an unknown perpetrator who seriously injured a man. The victim, who had been injured by "massive violence", was found after an emergency call, said a police spokesperson. Further details on the nature of the injury and the identity of the victim were not initially known.

