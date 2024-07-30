Autopsy Findings - Man found in parking lot in Schwabing: death case solved

He was found on a parking lot in Munich with life-threatening injuries and later died in the hospital: The investigation into the death of a 58-year-old has taken a surprising turn. The police now believe it was a tragic accident with no signs of external involvement.

Initial investigations suggested a hit-and-run accident. However, further inquiries revealed that the 58-year-old likely attempted to enter his vehicle through the open sunroof on the parking lot on Sunday evening, as investigators reported. He may have slipped off the roof and sustained injuries so severe that he later succumbed to them. An autopsy confirmed this assumption.

The 58-year-old, who met his unfortunate end in Munich, was actually a resident of Bavaria. Despite the initial suspicions of a hit-and-run accident, the incident in Bavaria's capital city was determined to be a tragic accident.

Read also: