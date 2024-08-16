- Man found dead in fire in apartment building

Firefighters discovered a lifeless man during extinguishing operations in Grafing near Munich (district of Ebersberg). Despite immediate measures, only his death could be confirmed, as reported by the police. The man, a 64-year-old, was found in the burning apartment of a multi-family house. The fire had broken out there during the night for unknown reasons at the time.

Initial findings by investigators suggest that the deceased was a single resident of the house. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. No other people were injured.

Due to the fire, approximately 60 residents of the multi-family house had to temporarily evacuate their apartments. After nearly two hours, the fire was extinguished and the residents were able to return to the house. The police estimated the damage at around 200,000 euros. The criminal police took over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The confirmed death of the man in Grafing was a tragic outcome of the apartment fire. The autopsy aiming to determine the cause of death will provide further insights.

