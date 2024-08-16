Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsDeath

Man found dead in fire in apartment building

A passerby notices a fire in an apartment building at night. In the burning apartment, rescue forces find a lifeless man - and can only confirm his death.

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
An unexpected fire breaks out in a multi-family dwelling in the Ebersberg district at night.
An unexpected fire breaks out in a multi-family dwelling in the Ebersberg district at night.

- Man found dead in fire in apartment building

Firefighters discovered a lifeless man during extinguishing operations in Grafing near Munich (district of Ebersberg). Despite immediate measures, only his death could be confirmed, as reported by the police. The man, a 64-year-old, was found in the burning apartment of a multi-family house. The fire had broken out there during the night for unknown reasons at the time.

Initial findings by investigators suggest that the deceased was a single resident of the house. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. No other people were injured.

Due to the fire, approximately 60 residents of the multi-family house had to temporarily evacuate their apartments. After nearly two hours, the fire was extinguished and the residents were able to return to the house. The police estimated the damage at around 200,000 euros. The criminal police took over the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The confirmed death of the man in Grafing was a tragic outcome of the apartment fire. The autopsy aiming to determine the cause of death will provide further insights.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public