Fires - Man fatally injured in gazebo fire

At a fire in a greenhouse, a man sustained fatal injuries. The police reported that the man had not been identified yet. The fire reportedly broke out on a Friday evening in a garden in Quedlinburg, Harz district, for unknown causes.

The firefighters rescued the man, who was critically injured, from the burning greenhouse and initiated resuscitation measures. However, a doctor could only confirm his death.

The investigators are now working on identifying the deceased man and determining the cause of death or fire. According to the preliminary fire investigation, it is likely that an external influence can be ruled out.

The fire incident occurred in Saxony-Anhalt, specifically in Quedlinburg. The local fire department was swiftly called to the scene in the Harz district. Despite the fire department's efforts, the man could not be saved from the gazebo, which also caught fire nearby. An emergency call was made to the police as well, to assist in the investigation and identification of the man.

