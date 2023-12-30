Skip to content
Man fatally injured in conflict at wedding party

A man has been fatally injured in an altercation during a wedding party in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The incident took place on Friday evening at around 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the situation center on Saturday. According to the statement, two men initially got into an argument at a...

Berlin-Kreuzberg - Man fatally injured in conflict at wedding party

A man has been fatally injured in an altercation during a wedding party in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The incident took place on Friday evening at around 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the situation center on Saturday. According to the statement, two men initially got into an argument at a party in a banquet hall in Skalitzer Straße. One of the men stabbed the other in the chest with a knife.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the attacked man died a short time later in hospital. The suspect was held by other guests until the police arrived and then arrested. The ages of the two men were not initially known. A homicide squad took up the investigation. Previously, the "B.Z." (online) had reported on it.

