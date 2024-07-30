- Man Falls in Pool of Water - Courageous Witness Jumps Behind

A courageous and selfless bystander saved the life of a 27-year-old who had fallen into a Kiel harbor basin. The 27-year-old had plunged into the Germaniabassin on Monday afternoon and was in danger of drowning, as the police reported. Therefore, the 36-year-old witness immediately jumped in after him. He pulled the helpless man to the surface and kept him afloat.

Soon after, he was assisted by a police officer who rescued the two clinging, exhausted men. They were pulled to shore with a rescue loop. The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital.

The 36-year-old bystander, hailed as a hero, decided that the following shall be added to his day: a successful rescue attempt. Upon returning to shore, he suggested, "We should also report this incident to the authorities."

Read also: