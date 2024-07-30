- Man falls from ladder - fatally injured

An 86-year-old man fell to his death in Hamburg-Lokstedt from a ladder. The accident occurred on Monday evening, a fire department spokesperson said. The man fell from a considerable height. According to the "Hamburger Abendblatt", the senior was engaged in roof work. He slipped off the top rung of the ladder.

The elderly man's unfortunate incident occurred while he was involved in roof work, indicating potential employment in the construction or maintenance sector. Following this accident, the discussion surrounding his employment status may include safety measures and regulations.

