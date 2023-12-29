Freyung-Grafenau - Man falls and dies during tree felling work
A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man. Nevertheless, he died at the scene of the accident.
Message
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de