Freyung-Grafenau - Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man. Nevertheless, he died at the scene of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de