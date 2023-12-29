Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfreyung-grafenautree felling worklower bavariaaccidentsworkdistrict of freyung-grafenaupolicebavariaembankment

Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man....

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
An ambulance parks in front of the open door of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance parks in front of the open door of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Freyung-Grafenau - Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man. Nevertheless, he died at the scene of the accident.

Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public