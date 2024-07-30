- Man falls 30 feet off roof and dies

A man fell approximately ten meters from a roof while working and later died in the hospital. Initially, the 34-year-old was admitted to a clinic in critical condition, as reported by the police. He died there a day later.

The man was on the flat roof of his unfinished building in Deggingen (district of Göppingen) to lay roofing felt. He fell onto the gravel ground and was taken to a clinic by helicopter. There was no initial indication of external influence, according to the police. It was reported that the 34-year-old was not secured.

The incident at the construction site was classified as an 'accident at work'. Despite being secured with safety equipment, the 34-year-old unfortunately lacked proper safety measures, leading to his fall.

Read also: