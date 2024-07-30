- Man falls 10 meters from roof - life-threatening injury

A man fell approximately ten meters from a roof while working. The 34-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries, as the police reported.

The man was on the flat roof of his under-construction building in Deggingen (district of Göppingen) to lay roofing felt. He fell onto the gravel ground and was taken to a clinic by a rescue helicopter. There is no indication of external influence so far. It is reported that the 34-year-old was not secured against the fall.

The incident was classified as an "accident at work." Despite the rescue efforts, the man's injuries from the fall were severe and required intensive care at the clinic.

