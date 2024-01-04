County of Hof - Man drives more than twice as fast as permitted

A driver in the district of Hof was driving at more than 105 kilometers per hour in a built-up area. The 30-year-old was clocked on the B289 in Schwarzenbach an der Saale on Wednesday, the police announced on Thursday. The maximum speed limit there is 50 km/h. He can now expect a fine of one thousand euros, two points and a two-month driving ban. According to the police, a total of 33 vehicles were flashed during the five-hour control operation.

Source: www.stern.de